EU’s Borrell says Western Balkans’ accession a priority

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has reaffirmed the 27-country bloc’s desire to integrate the Western Balkans, saying it’s a “strategic priority.” Josep Borrell says Brussels is committed to making the “EU perspective a reality” for the region. Borrell said Monday “this is the moment to reinvigorate the enlargement process and to anchor the Western Balkans firmly to the EU.” He was speaking following talks in North Macedonia with the country’s prime minister. Borrell was in North Macedonia capital Skopje on the first leg of a Western Balkan tour that will include Albania and Bosnia. He urged North Macedonia and neighboring EU member Bulgaria to resolve a dispute that’s hindering North Macedonia’s bid to join the bloc.