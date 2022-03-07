Ex-king to visit Spain ‘periodically,’ but will live abroad

MADRID (AP) — Spanish royal officials says that King Felipe VI is accepting his father’s desire to return to Spain for periodic visits. But former King Juan Carlos I will remain based in the United Arab Emirates where he moved in 2020 following probes into his financial dealings. A statement on the royal website on Monday said that Juan Carlos wrote a letter to Felipe expressing his desire “to visit family and friends” in Spain after Supreme Court prosecutors closed the investigations. The 84-year-old Juan Carlos abdicated in favor of his son Felipe VI in 2014 following a series of scandals in the royal family. Felipe has tried to distance himself from his father since becoming king.