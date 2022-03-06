Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

By SABINA NIKSIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Survivors of the 1992-95 siege of Bosnia’s capital can’t look away from what they say is a very similar tragedy now unfolding in Ukraine. Bosnian Serbs laid siege to Sarajevo in the early 1990s,during the break-up of Yugoslavia. About 350,000 people were trapped in the city and subjected to daily shelling and sniper attacks and cut off from regular access to electricity, food, water, medicine and the outside world. Sarajevo emerged from the war having paid a steep price in human lives. And living in the aftermath of a brutal conflict has proven to be difficult.