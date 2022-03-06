Brent crude up $12, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The price of oil has jumped more than $12 a barrel and shares are sharply lower as the conflict in Ukraine deepens amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Brent crude oil surged above $130 a barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude was up $10 at more than $125 a barrel. The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations. A temporary cease-fire in two Ukrainian cities failed — and both sides blamed each other. Libya’s national oil company said an armed group shut down two crucial oil fields.