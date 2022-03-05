Charities struggle to deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine

By GLENN GAMBOA and HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writers

Charities say they cannot send humanitarian aid into Ukraine through normal channels, with ports blocked and roads made treacherous by bombings. Even the International Committee of the Red Cross is concerned by the conflict being carried out in densely populated areas and the dangers that poses to children, the sick and the elderly. The complexities of the conflict have not stopped aid from reaching Ukrainians, however. Though the United Nations says the bulk of humanitarian efforts are now based in neighboring countries to support more than 660,000 Ukrainians who have fled the country, mostly to Poland, Hungary and Romania, charities are also working to get support into Ukraine – both physically and virtually.