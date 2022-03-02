UN: Droughts, less water in Europe as warming wrecks crops

By ARITZ PARRA and SERGIO RODRIGO

Associated Press

LA HERRADURA, Spain (AP) — Declining agricultural yields in Europe — and the battle for diminishing water resources, especially in the southern part of the continent — are key risks as global temperatures continue to rise. These conclusions are part of a new United Nations report that will help countries decide how to prevent the planet from warming further. It said Europe faces perils from heat and flooding, along with agricultural losses and water scarcity. The projections are already a reality for many farmers in southern Spain, where one of the driest winters on record has emptied reservoirs and is threatening to ruin crops.