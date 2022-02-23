‘We need help’: Another cyclone batters Madagascar

By LAETITIA BEZAIN

Associated Press

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Cyclone Emnati has crashed into the southeastern coast of Madagascar and ripped roofs off houses and raised fears of flooding and food shortages. It’s a region still recovering from the destruction caused by another tropical storm just weeks ago. More than 30,000 people were moved to safe accommodation before Emnati arrived in the early hours of Wednesday. Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management estimates more than 250,000 people could be impacted by the latest cyclone. Madagascar has now been hit by four cyclones or tropical storms in the last month. Nearly 200 people have already died and aid agencies are warning there could be critical food shortages.