Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armed police have gathered outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam and said there is “an ongoing hostage situation” in the shop on one of the Dutch capital’s most popular squares. Amsterdam police said in a tweet Tuesday evening that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.” Police cleared and sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and urged people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors. The square is ringed by bars and restaurants and close to one of the Dutch capital’s main shopping streets. It was not clear how many people were in the store.