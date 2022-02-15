Asian shares mostly lower as markets watch Ukraine tensions

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about a potential Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Shanghai. Japan reported its economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4% in the October-December quarter, reflecting how restrictions related to the coronavirus were briefly relaxed after infections fell sharply before rebounding with omicron outbreaks. Stocks fell on Wall Street as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine. Wall Street is also trying to gauge the impact of any Federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates to quash surging inflation.