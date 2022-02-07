Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders are trying to walk a diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war in Ukraine and an uneasy peace there as Russia’s menacing actions on the border of its neighbor continue unabated. Russian President Vladimir Putin is back at the Kremlin following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Olympics. Putin hosts Monday’s prime meeting of the day when French President Emmanuel Macron will be seeking to de-escalate tensions. Later in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to shore up Western resolve in what they see as Russian aggression.