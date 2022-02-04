News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China

By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal’s publisher, News Corp, says it has been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees. And a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion says Chinese intelligence-gathering is believed behind the operation. The news company said in a regulatory filing Friday that the breach was detected last month and that an investigation was underway “to determine its nature, scope, duration and impacts.” It said customer and financial data were so far not affected. Mandiant, the cybersecurity firm probing the hack, said it ’assesses that those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests.”