Food delivery workers, ride-share drivers demand more rights

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Groups representing about 100,000 ride-share drivers and food delivery workers in and near New York City have formed a coalition called Justice for App Workers. They made the announcement Tuesday and are pressing for protections including better wages, health care and the right to unionize. The vast majority of app workers are immigrants. Advocates say the workers aren’t getting their fair share of what have become multibillion-dollar industries. The coalition hopes its advocacy will ripple into movements across the country. Such workers have already won better transparency about tips and rights to use restaurant restrooms in New York City.