How to score points in the credit game

By BEV O’SHEA of NerdWallet

Getting and maintaining good credit can feel like a long, hard journey. It’s not always easy to understand why your score changes. Start by checking your credit reports — you’re entitled to get them for free — and disputing errors if you find them. Then, avoid common mistakes like paying late, closing several cards or applying for a lot of credit in a flurry. Once you know what factors affect your credit score, and how to find and use credit products tailored to your situation, you’re well on the way to establishing or recovering a solid credit profile.