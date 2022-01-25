EXPLAINER: What post-unrest reforms is Kazakhstan proposing?

By DASHA LITVINOVA and DAVID McHUGH

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The leader of Kazakhstan has trumpeted ambitious economic reforms following the worst outburst of public unrest the country of 19 million has seen in three decades. The measures are aimed at reducing the state’s deep involvement in the economy and bridging the gap between the wealthy minority and the struggling, discontented majority. The aim is to eliminate any triggers for further turmoil. Experts say the announced changes look good on paper. But they add that it’s questionable whether the new government of the oil- and gas-rich former Soviet state will implement them.