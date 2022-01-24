WHO chief warns against talk of ‘endgame’ in pandemic

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has warned that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it’s dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said Monday that the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year if some key targets are met. Tedros laid out an array of achievements and concerns in global health at the start of a WHO executive board meeting but said “ending the acute phase of the pandemic must remain our collective priority.”