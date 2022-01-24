Hong Kong virus cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has expanded a partial lockdown and tightened pandemic restrictions after more than 200 cases of COVID-19 were discovered at a public housing estate. Hong Kong has maintained a similar “zero-tolerance” approach to the virus as mainland China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said a second residential block at the Kwai Chung housing complex would be locked down for five days. The block where the virus was first discovered is already under lockdown, which will now be extended from five to seven days. Schools have been closed and restaurants cannot offer in-house dining after 6 p.m. in a return to previous measures to contain surges in cases. Testing is required for residents of the building where it was detected.