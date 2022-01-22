Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

HELSINKI (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in European capitals to protest vaccine passports and other requirements their governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations took place in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm on Saturday. In Paris, demonstrators protested the introduction of a new COVID-19 pass starting Monday. The pass requirement will ban unvaccinated individuals from domestic flights, sports events, bars, cinemas and other leisure venues. In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm. Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner.