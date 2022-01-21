US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is blocking some flights by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China canceling more than a dozen flights there by American carriers. The U.S. Transportation Department issued an order Friday to block 44 flights by four different Chinese airlines. The move is a response to China recently canceling flights by Delta, United and American after some passengers on earlier flights tested positive for COVID-19. The U.S. says China’s actions violate a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.