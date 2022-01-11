Millennial Money: How to have the wedding you want for less

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

The holidays are a popular time to get engaged, and that means many couples are diving into 2022 by touring wedding venues, researching vendors and carefully crafting guest lists. Planning a wedding can be a time that’s filled with emotions, expectations and the pressure to create a perfect event — all of that combined makes it far too easy to overspend. Thankfully, you can shave hundreds or even thousands of dollars off your wedding budget and still have the day of your dreams. The key is to allocate money toward essential expenses and avoid the pricey stuff your guests won’t notice anyway.