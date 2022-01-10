Jesse Watters is Fox News’ new 7 p.m. Eastern host

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has named Jesse Watters as host of a 7 p.m. Eastern opinion hour, leading in to its prime-time opinion lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The network has had a rotating series of guest hosts in the hour for the past year after moving out a more news-oriented show hosted by Martha MacCallum. Watters is one of the regular panelists on “The Five,” the outspoken commentary show in the late afternoon that often outdraws Fox’s prime-time lineup. He’ll continue on that show, but give up his Saturday night program “Watters World.”