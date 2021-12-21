New Jersey governor signs aid bill for Atlantic City casinos

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Tuesday night that will give tax relief to Atlantic City’s casinos — and possibly prevent the closure of as many as four of them. The state Legislature passed a bill shortly before midnight Monday making changes to an existing law enabling the nine casinos to make payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City, Atlantic County and the school system. The measure scales back large increases the casinos would be required to make under the existing legislation as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.