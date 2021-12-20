Austria hits two-month low in virus cases as country reopens

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases as the last few regions in the country reopened restaurants and hotels. It’s the lowest number since October and stands in stark contrast to rising cases across much of Europe. Austria went into a 20-day lockdown on Nov. 22 in response to a major surge in infections. National lockdown restrictions were lifted for vaccinated people on Dec. 12. But they remain in place for unvaccinated people. Each of Austria’s nine states sets its own policy regarding reopening since Dec. 12. Restaurants and hotels reopened immediately in some state while in others they remained closed a few days longer.