UK governing Conservatives suffer shock by-election loss

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and soaring COVID-19 infections. Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan overturned a Conservative majority of almost 23,000 votes from the last election to win Thursday’s contest in North Shropshire in northwest England. The by-election was called after the former Conservative member of Parliament resigned amid a corruption scandal. The Lib Dems are England’s third-biggest party.