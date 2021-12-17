Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell told the judge at her sex trafficking trial Friday that she would not testify in her own defense. The British socialite was asked to stand by the judge, who instructed her that she had the right to testify in her own defense, but also the right not to. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges stemming from her interactions with four teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.