Intel to invest $7.1B in Malaysia chipmaking expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Intel is expanding its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to Malaysia, where it built its first offshore assembly plant in Penang in 1972. But the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said Thursday a new investment of 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) will expand the operations of its Malaysian subsidiary across Penang and Kulim, creating more than 4,000 new Intel jobs and more than 5,000 local construction jobs. That’s on top of 13,000 people that Intel already employs in Malaysia.