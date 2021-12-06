Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near. It is excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums into the New Year to control the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Starting Monday through Jan. 15, Italian police can check whether diners seated in restaurants or bars have a “super” health pass certifying that they are either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Those who used to rely on just a recent negative test are not allowed in. The number of new infections in Italy has been rising for the past six weeks, a worrying trend as Italians plan holiday parties and getaways to spend time with friends and family.