Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:43 PM

All Rep. Pressley wants for Christmas is her Mariah album

yonkershonda.com / CC BY-SA 2.0

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is upset that her beloved Mariah Carey Christmas album has gone missing. But she was promised a replacement copy courtesy of the five-time Grammy winner herself. The Democrat in a tweet Friday asked that whoever took the album could leave it at her office door, no questions asked. It wasn’t long before Carey tweeted back: “I’ll send you a new one!!” Pressley was surprised at the response. Carey has several Christmas albums, including “Merry Christmas,” released in 1994, and “Merry Christmas II You,” released in 2010.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content