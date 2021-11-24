Sweden offers COVID-19 booster shot to those ages 18 to 65

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden is recommending that everyone between the ages of 18 and 65 should get a booster shot against COVID-19 six months after having gotten the second jab. Swedish Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said Wednesday about 7 million people in Sweden out of a total population of 10 million have had both shots. But she expressed concern about the uptick in cases. Hallengren said the offer for a third shot was “to be prepared for a possible deteriorating situation.” Sweden has previously stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic. All people above age 65 have been offered a third shot.