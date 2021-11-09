Puerto Ricans fearful of plan to restructure public debt

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican citizens have gotten the chance to express their fears about a massive debt overhaul plan, testifying before a judge with the power to decide Puerto Rico’s economic future. After months of wrangling by attorneys, economists and bondholders, Tuesday’s session was an opportunity for retirees, housewives and others to share worries that the plan would strangle small businesses, freeze pensions and cause more hardship for a U.S. territory that has suffered years of economic decline. Some said they worried that despite such a squeeze, greater cuts on money owed to creditors are needed to stave off yet another bankruptcy and even more dire hardships.