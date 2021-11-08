Asian stock markets lower after Wall St hits record again

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are lower after Wall Street rose to a record for an eighth day. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1%, boosted by gains for construction-related stocks after Congress approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The deputy chairman of the Federal Reserve said conditions to raise interest rates might not be met until late 2022. Traders have worried that a spike in inflation might prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus that helped to boost stock prices. Japan’s government reported wage growth fell to a three-month lost of 0.2% over a year earlier in September.