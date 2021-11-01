9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s vaccination mandate for city workers took effect Monday amid fierce resistance among a minority of workers in a few critical public safety jobs. As of Sunday, 1 in 4 of the city’s uniformed firefighters still hadn’t gotten a first dose of the vaccine, as required. About 1 in 6 police officers were still unvaccinated. It wasn’t clear how many might have rushed to get a dose at the last minute over the weekend. Under the city’s mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of the vaccine will be suspended without pay.