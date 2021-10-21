China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leading financial magazine has been dropped from an official list of outlets websites can republish, reducing the exposure of a rare independent voice as the authorities tightens control over the media. Caixin Media is privately funded, unlike most state-run media. Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished. Caixin was on the previous list, published in 2016. The Cyberspace Administration said in a statement that outlets omitted from the list were removed to maintain its “seriousness and credibility.”