German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s central bank has announced that he will step down after a decade at the helm. A statement from the Bundesbank on Wednesday said Jens Weidmann will leave office at the end of the year for personal reasons. National central bank governors have a seat on the European Central Bank’s governing council, and in that position, Weidmann has sometimes expressed disagreement with the extent of stimulus efforts. Weidmann has headed the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank since May 2011. He was previously an adviser to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.