Asian stocks higher as investors watch corporate earnings

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks are lower while Asian markets advanced as investors wait for U.S. corporate results to see how companies are coping with supply disruptions and the last quarter’s surge in coronavirus infections. London and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3%, propelled by tech and consumer stocks. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and streaming entertainment service Netflix were due to report earnings. Investors worry supply disruptions and anti-coronavirus controls are fueling inflation and might hamper an economic recovery. The Commerce Department was due to report U.S. housing construction in September.