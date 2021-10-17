‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. Studio estimates Sunday show the David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations. Universal’s “Halloween Kills” far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic “No Time to Die,” in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last Duel.” Both films are playing exclusively in theaters.