IMF head pledges renewed efforts to protect data integrity

AP National Business

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The embattled head of the International Monetary Fund is pledging renewed efforts to bolster data integrity while focusing on the main job of helping countries recover from a devastating global pandemic. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva successfully fought to keep her job following a data-manipulation scandal. She said Wednesday that she was glad the IMF’s 24-member executive board had expressed confidence in her ability to head up the 190-nation IMF. The board had looked into accusations that Georgieva, while at the World Bank, had pressured staff to boost the rankings of China and other countries in 2018 in an influential business climate report.