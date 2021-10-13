EU looks to strengthen ties with Arctic, protect environment

AP National Business

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has announced plans to open a representation in the Arctic and vowed to protect environment in a region the bloc considers of key strategic importance. The 27-nation bloc will open a European Commission office in Greenland and use EU funding to promote sustainable development in the Arctic. Acknowledging its environmental footprint in the region, the EU pledged to support marine protection and to promote research into the thawing permafrost. Amid fierce competition between superpowers, the EU said it will also seek commitments from partners to agree to an end of exploitation of oil, gas and coal.