Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

AP National Business

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit. The Paris-based international organization is warning the world isn’t on track to contain climate change and that new investment was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.” The 30-country organization said Wednesday in its annual world energy outlook that the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic also has seen an increase in the use of coal and oil as well as a leap in emissions. The U.N. climate summit opens Oct. 31.