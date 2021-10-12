Millennial Money: Save for holidays now, skip regret later

AP National Business

By MELISSA LAMBARENA of NerdWallet

The holidays are packed with temptation and obligations to spend. By having an action plan before the holiday season, you can lessen the pressure and steer clear of debt and overspending. There’s a small window of time over the next few months that you can use to plan your holiday budget, earn a credit card sign-up bonus and get rebates on everyday purchases. You can also employ a no-spend challenge or start a side hustle. Combined, all of these actions could potentially help you stash several hundreds of dollars for the holidays.