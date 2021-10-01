Wyoming librarians under fire for books about sex, LGBTQ

AP National Business

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wyoming are evaluating whether to file criminal charges against officials at a public library for stocking books some say are obscene in sections for children and teenagers. The five nonfiction books in the library in Gillette involve sex education and LGBTQ issues. Hugh and Susan Bennett of Gillette brought the books to the attention of sheriff’s officials, saying they may violate child-sex laws. Campbell County Attorney Mitchell Damsky says prosecutors have reviewed the case and will ask for a special prosecutor to do the same. Library Executive Director Terri Lesley says investigators haven’t contacted her but library staff have been reviewing complaints about the books.