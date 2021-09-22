United Airlines say 97% of US employees have been vaccinated

AP National Business

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

The vast majority of United Airlines employees are deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than risk losing their job. United said Wednesday that more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated. There’s less than a week to go before United employees face a deadline to get the shots or get fired. The airline says a small number of employees are seeking a medical or religious exemption from vaccination. Employees who win an exemption will be placed on leave starting Oct. 2 and could eventually come back, although they might have to wear a mask and undergo weekly testing for the virus.