Lawsuit: Ida outages due to ‘gum and super glue’ at utility

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that Louisiana’s largest electric utility used a “bubble gum and super glue” approach to maintenance and construction that left customers sweltering in the dark after Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was filed Saturday against Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans, which provide power to 1.1 million customers in the region. Judge Rachel Johnson will decide whether to certify it as a class action claim. Entergy has said about 902,000 customers lost power after the major hurricane made landfall on Aug. 29. An Entergy spokesman, Neal Kirby, said the utility does not comment on pending litigation. The named plaintiffs in the suit include 14 people and three companies.