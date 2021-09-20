Lawmakers question German poll front-runner over searches

AP National Business

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The front-runner in Germany’s election has appeared before lawmakers during the final week of campaigning to face questions over an investigation of an anti-money-laundering unit that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc has seized on the searches and on Scholz’s reaction to assail the candidate. Polls show that Union is trailing by a few points before Sunday’s election. Opposition parties called a special meeting Monday of parliament’s finance committee to discuss the matter.