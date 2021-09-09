Europe could see less stimulus, but it’s not a taper – yet

AP National Business

BY DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank may be ready to cut back some of its emergency support for the economy. That’s because economic indicators like retail footfall are looking better and in some cases ahead of pre-pandemic times. The ECB may use the flexibility in its pandemic crisis support to ease back on bond purchases that are keeping borrowing costs down for companies as they weather the pandemic. Whatever is decided at Thursday’s meeting, the ECB is likely to make clear that it’s not phasing out its 1.85 trillion euro bond purchase program just yet _ especially with the delta variant of the coronavirus casing a shadow over the coming winter.