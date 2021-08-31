Energy companies begin to assess damage from Ida

AP National Business

Energy companies, refiners and pipeline operators throughout the Gulf surveyed damage to their facilities in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The storm has left nearly a million customers without power, and Entergy warned that some New Orleans and Louisiana customers could face weeks of outages. Exxon Mobil said its Baton Rouge Fuels Terminal in Louisiana reopened operations Monday while its Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico suffered no storm damage. Oil prices slipped in early trading.