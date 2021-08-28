How Instagram star helped rescue dozens from Afghanistan

AP National Business

By HALELUYA HADERO and GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writers

As governments, corporations and charity groups rush to get their citizens and employees out of Afghanistan, dozens of Afghan people got help to flee their country from Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino. The alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus has helped raise $7 million on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions to evacuate people whose lives may be in danger from the Taliban. On Wednesday, their mission “Operation Flyaway” safely brought 51 people from Afghanistan to Uganda on a privately chartered plane. More than 121,000 people had donated to the campaign, making it one of the largest humanitarian fundraisers in GoFundMe’s history.