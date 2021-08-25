Edmunds says goodbye to five discontinued vehicles for 2022

AP National Business

By RYAN ZUMMALLEN

Edmunds

To make room for new models, automakers bid adieu to older cars and SUVs each year. The models making their last appearance in 2022 are the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Volvo V60, the Mazda 6, the Volkswagen Golf, and lastly, the Acura NSX. While there are reasons behind each vehicle’s discontinuation, it’s possible you might want one before they’re sold out. They may not be easy to find given the current new vehicle shortage, so you may want to act sooner rather than later.