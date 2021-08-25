Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

AP National Business

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. Shanghai and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Tokyo was little-changed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% to a new high on a quiet day that also saw the Nasdaq composite set a record. Investors are looking to Friday’s annual Jackson Hole gathering for signs of when the U.S. central bank might reduce bond purchases and withdraw other economic stimulus.