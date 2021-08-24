With sales still surging, Best Buy raises prospects for 2021

AP National Business

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co. is raising its full-year sales outlook after the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain posted fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts’ projections.Best Buy joins a slew of other retailers including Walmart, Target and Macy’s that have posted strong results for the quarter, underscoring that the consumer remains resilient. The Richfield, Minnesota-based company was not broadsided during the pandemic like many other retailers, particularly nonessential merchants, because Americans stuck at home stepped up spending on webcams, laptops and other technology used to get them through lockdowns and working, learning from home. But the latest results show that shoppers’ appetite for consumer gadgets remains strong.