Mexico finds possible remains, restores some oil production

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company says the possible remains of two missing subcontractors have been found on one of its oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico damaged by a weekend fire. Petroleos Mexicanos said Tuesday that it had restored about 17% of the lost production caused by the fire. The company says that by Aug. 30 it hopes to restore all of the 421,000 barrels per day in production knocked out by the blaze. The platform caught fire Sunday, killing five workers and leaving two missing. Tests are being carried out on the possible remains to see if they belong to the missing workers.